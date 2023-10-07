Couples to participate in 'Dash to the Altar' at Wrigley Building ahead of Chicago Marathon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Marathon is a day away, but before runners lace up their sneakers, some will rush down the aisle.
The Wrigley Building is hosting its Dash to the Altar event on Saturday.
Twenty-six couples will say "I do" inside the iconic building before racing off to Sunday's marathon.
Those weddings will start around 11:30 a.m.
