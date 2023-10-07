Couples to participate in 'Dash to the Altar' at Wrigley Building ahead of Chicago Marathon

Couples participating in 'Dash to the Alter' at Wrigley Building on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Marathon is a day away, but before runners lace up their sneakers, some will rush down the aisle.

The Wrigley Building is hosting its Dash to the Altar event on Saturday.

Twenty-six couples will say "I do" inside the iconic building before racing off to Sunday's marathon.

Those weddings will start around 11:30 a.m.