With dangerous heat coming, Park Forest, Illinois apartment complex residents have no AC

An Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for the Chicago area starting Saturday morning — and with the heat making time outside potentially dangerous, everyone over the next few days will be looking for ways to stay cool — from the city to the suburbs.

But in south suburban Park Forest, residents living at the Autumn Ridge apartment complex can't catch a breeze.

"$1,645 for no AC," said resident Shaquille Jones.

The thermostats inside the apartments read 88 degrees on Thursday, with the air conditioner for several buildings being broken.

"It's going to be 92, 95 degrees for the whole week, and they have no idea," said resident Jovan Barker. "They say they're always waiting on a piece."

Residents have hauled in fans because. They say the AC hasn't been on all year.

"In May, I made a phone call to the office and asked, what day should we be expecting the air on? They said, 'Well, you know, we're going to turn it on by at least by [June] 1st.' You know, on the 1st, I said, OK, I guess we will stick it out — because we had some days in May that it was hot," said Carmel Davis. "Well, today is what, the 19th?"

The management texted residents this weekend saying, "More parts for the AC have been ordered and we do not have a confirmed repair date yet. We apologize for the inconveniences and appreciate your patience."

"It's hotter in there than it is outside," said Barker.

Yet patience is running out, for everyone from infants to seniors living in the complex.

"You can lose your life from being in extreme conditions such as heat," said Park Forest Village Trustee Randall White. "I think that should be a necessity."

White said the fact that the complex has not had AC all season needs to be addressed immediately.

"Equipment breaks and equipment fails," White said. "But when you're taking in from one resident $1,600 a month, you should have funds if that takes place where you can safely, quickly, and effectively do some things to better the condition that's going on."

As to the greater issue of the heat, the City of Chicago will open various cooling stations from Saturday through next week. City leaders are set to talk about plans to keep everyone safe during the heat wave on Friday morning.