Watch CBS News
Local

Current Chicago weather hour by hour

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

Weather Alert: Severe storms, air quality, and dangerous heat
Weather Alert: Severe storms, air quality, and dangerous heat 01:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe storms are in the forecast for Friday, July 29, 2023. Here is the hour-by-hour outlook:

5-panel-daypart-today.png
CBS 2

11:00 a.m.

Partly Cloudy

81°

SW 10 mph

Noon.

Partly Cloudy

84°

SW 9 mph

1:00 p.m.

Partly Cloudy

88°

SSW 8 mph

Live Radar

2:00 p.m.

Partly Cloudy

89°

S 8 mph

3:00 p.m.

Partly Cloudy

90°

S 8 mph

4:00 p.m.

Partly Cloudy

89°

S 9 mph

5:00 p.m.

Isolated Thunderstorms

88°

SSE 8 mph

6:00 p.m.

Scattered Thunderstorms

87°

ESE 8 mph

7:00 p.m.

Thunderstorms

85°

N 10 mph

8:00 p.m.

Thunderstorms

80°

NNE 12 mph

9:00 p.m.

Thunderstorms

78°

NE 9 mph

10:00 p.m.

Thunderstorms

75°

N 11 mph

11:00 p.m.

Scattered Thunderstorms

75°

NE 9 mph

12:00 a.m.

Saturday

Isolated Thunderstorms

74°

N 9 mph

1:00 a.m.

Saturday

Isolated Thunderstorms

74°

WNW 9 mph

2:00 a.m.

Saturday

Cloudy

73°

NW 8 mph

3:00 a.m.

Saturday

Cloudy

73°

N 6 mph

4:00 a.m.

Saturday

Scattered Thunderstorms

72°

NNW 7 mph

Today's storms could be strongest shortly before 5 p.m. Highs over the weekend will be cooler. 

First published on July 28, 2023 / 9:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.