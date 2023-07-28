Current Chicago weather hour by hour
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe storms are in the forecast for Friday, July 29, 2023. Here is the hour-by-hour outlook:
11:00 a.m.
Partly Cloudy
81°
SW 10 mph
Noon.
Partly Cloudy
84°
SW 9 mph
1:00 p.m.
Partly Cloudy
88°
SSW 8 mph
Live Radar
2:00 p.m.
Partly Cloudy
89°
S 8 mph
3:00 p.m.
Partly Cloudy
90°
S 8 mph
4:00 p.m.
Partly Cloudy
89°
S 9 mph
5:00 p.m.
Isolated Thunderstorms
88°
SSE 8 mph
6:00 p.m.
Scattered Thunderstorms
87°
ESE 8 mph
7:00 p.m.
Thunderstorms
85°
N 10 mph
8:00 p.m.
Thunderstorms
80°
NNE 12 mph
9:00 p.m.
Thunderstorms
78°
NE 9 mph
10:00 p.m.
Thunderstorms
75°
N 11 mph
11:00 p.m.
Scattered Thunderstorms
75°
NE 9 mph
12:00 a.m.
Saturday
Isolated Thunderstorms
74°
N 9 mph
1:00 a.m.
Saturday
Isolated Thunderstorms
74°
WNW 9 mph
2:00 a.m.
Saturday
Cloudy
73°
NW 8 mph
3:00 a.m.
Saturday
Cloudy
73°
N 6 mph
4:00 a.m.
Saturday
Scattered Thunderstorms
72°
NNW 7 mph
Today's storms could be strongest shortly before 5 p.m. Highs over the weekend will be cooler.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.