Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous heat, severe storm threat Friday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous heat, severe storm threat Friday
Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous heat, severe storm threat Friday 03:00

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dangerous heat and severe storm threats are on the way. 

Temperatures will be in the low 90s Friday. Heat warnings and advisories are in effect for most of the area with heat index values reaching over 100 degrees. 

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for the Chicago area until midnight. 

cbsn-2023-7.png

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Lake (IN), and Porter counties until 5:45 a.m.  

Storms move in Friday morning through 8 a.m.

5-panel-daypart-today-9.png

The next round of storms develops late in the day, closer to 5 p.m., with damaging wind, hail, and flooding threats. 

cbsn-2023-8.png

There is a low chance of a few tornadoes and CBS 2 meteorologists will continue to monitor conditions as storms develop. 

Both O'Hare and Midway airports have issued ground stops Friday morning due to weather conditions. 

7-day-forecast-am-34.png

The chance for storms linger into the night before wrapping up early Saturday. Cooler and less humid for the weekend. Gradually, temperatures will be warming up again next week.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 5:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.