Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous heat, severe storm threat Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dangerous heat and severe storm threats are on the way.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s Friday. Heat warnings and advisories are in effect for most of the area with heat index values reaching over 100 degrees.

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for the Chicago area until midnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Lake (IN), and Porter counties until 5:45 a.m.

Storms move in Friday morning through 8 a.m.

The next round of storms develops late in the day, closer to 5 p.m., with damaging wind, hail, and flooding threats.

There is a low chance of a few tornadoes and CBS 2 meteorologists will continue to monitor conditions as storms develop.

Both O'Hare and Midway airports have issued ground stops Friday morning due to weather conditions.

The chance for storms linger into the night before wrapping up early Saturday. Cooler and less humid for the weekend. Gradually, temperatures will be warming up again next week.