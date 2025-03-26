See the full Cubs schedule, including giveaways and celebrations, for 2025 MLB season

The Chicago Cubs will return to Wrigley Field for their home opener next month against the San Diego Padres, but first, they kicked off the regular season against the defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, last Tuesday and Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan.

This series marked the first time an MLB game was held in Japan since the Mariners swept the Athletics in 2019.

This is also be the second season for Cubs manager Craig Counsell as he continues to grow into his role after leaving the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023.

View the team's full schedule for the regular season, along with promotional days for fans in Wrigley, below.

Cubs Schedule for 2025 season

Chicago Cubs' giveaway days

Fans who arrive early will be treated with some goodies, including shirts, hats, and bobbleheads.

2025 Cubs magnet schedule: Up to the first 300,000 fans – April 4 home opener against Padres

Cubs flannel: Up to the first 10,000 fans – April 5 against Padres

Speedy Pete Crow-Armstrong bobblehead: Up to first 10,000 fans – April 19 against Diamondbacks

Reusable tote bag: Up to first 10,000 fans – April 22 against Dodgers

Clark the Cub's scoreboard bobblehead: Up to first 10,000 fans – April 26 against Phillies

#BudFridays Cubs Vintage Quarter Zip: Up to 5,000 fans – May 30 against the Reds, Budweiser bleacher fans 21 and over.

Dansby Swanson Flow Headband: Up to first 10,000 fans – May 31 against Reds

#BudFridays Cubs umbrella hat: Up to 5,000 fans – June 13 against the Pirates

Cubs Blues alternate jersey giveaway: Up to 10,000 fans – June 20 against Mariners

Michael Busch Lightning bobblehead: Up to first 10,000 fans – June 22 against Mariners

100th anniversary of Cubs radio broadcast Bluetooth speaker: Up to first 10,000 fans – July 3 against Guardians

Cubs Hawaiian shirt: Up to 10,000 fans age 21 and over – July 6 against Cardinals

#BudFridays Cubs Vintage Tank top: Up to 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher fans 21 and over – July 18 against Red Sox

#BudFridays flip-up sunglasses : Up to the first 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher fans 21 and over – Aug. 1 against Orioles

Greg Maddux 1988 rain delay bobblehead: Up to first 10,000 fans – Aug. 3 against Orioles

#BudFridays Cubs corduroy cap: Up to 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher fans 21 and over – Aug. 15 against Pirates

#BudFridays Cubs vintage tee: Up to 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher fans 21 and up – Sept. 12 against Rays

Cubs ballpark celebrations

SpongeBob SquarePants Day: Sunday, April 20, against the Diamondbacks

Sunday, April 20, against the Diamondbacks AAPI Heritage Month celebration: Wednesday, May 28, against the Rockies

Wednesday, May 28, against the Rockies Pride celebration: Thursday, June 12, against the Pirates

Thursday, June 12, against the Pirates Hello Kitty: Wednesday, June 18, against the Brewers

Wednesday, June 18, against the Brewers Camp Cubs: Wednesday, July 2, against the Guardians

Wednesday, July 2, against the Guardians Oktoberfest at the Ballpark: Tuesday, Sept. 23, against the Mets

Tuesday, Sept. 23, against the Mets Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month Celebration: Thursday, Sept. 25 against the Mets