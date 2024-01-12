Cubs introduce newest pitcher Shota Imanaga at fan convention

CHICAGO (CBS) – The 37th annual Cubs convention brought fans out to downtown Chicago this week.

Before Cubs Con got underway, the team introduced its newest big free agent signing, Japanese starting pitcher Shota Imanaga. The 30-year-old lefty should bolster the Cubs rotation both in terms of pitching and as CBS 2's Jori Parys reported, in terms of personality as well.

At the Sheraton Grand Chicago, spring weather and baseball were on the minds of fans and players gathering for the Cubs Convention.

Fans from all over came together to mingle and see current and former Cubs, and they even had a chance to hear from the team's newest pitcher Imanaga, who spoke for the first time and made about as strong of a first impression in Chicago as possible.

"Hey Chicago! What do you say? The Cubs are gonna win today," he said, quoting the team's victory song "Go Cubs Go."

He added, "I am very happy to be here and be a Cub. I am very excited to pitch at Wrigley Field. I am looking forward to meeting fans and teammates. Go Cubs go!"

It was also the first chance for fans to see new manager Craig Counsell for the first time.

There are a lot of festivities on the way for fans at the convention, but the baseball season doesn't unofficially kickoff until spring training in just a month.