Cubs introduce newest pitcher Shota Imanaga at fan convention The 37th annual Cubs convention brought fans out to downtown Chicago this week. Before Cubs Con got underway, the team introduced its newest big free agent signing, Japanese starting pitcher Shota Imanaga. The 30-year-old lefty should bolster the Cubs rotation both in terms of pitching and as CBS 2's Jori Parys reported, in terms of personality as well.