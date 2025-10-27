CTA workers warn of risks of service cuts with major shortfall persisting

Chicago Transit Authority workers are continuing to sound the alarm on the fiscal cliff facing the city's transit system.

Workers represented by the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 308 were out at CTA Blue and Red Line stations to inform people about the possible impact of the cuts.

The city's transit system is facing a major shortfall, which could lead to service cuts and layoffs.

The workers are calling on legislators to pass more funding before the fall veto session ends on Thursday.

"The buses, the rails — everyone depends on transportation. Our coworkers depend on it. Senior citizens depend on it. People for school, they depend on it — to college, to high school, to grammar school, to preschool — we all need the funding," CTA rail janitor Tanya Harper said at a canvassing outside the Belmont Avenue Red-Brown-Purple Line stop in Lakeview.

The budget shortfall for the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees the CTA, Metra, and Pace, stands at $202 million. It was once $771 million, but the gap shrank due to an unexpected increase in sales tax revenue, cost saving measures, and a fare increase.

The RTA has been warning all year about the fiscal cliff facing the CTA, Metra and, Pace starting in 2026, which could lead to service cuts up to 40%.

The Illinois Senate approved a plan to impose a $1.50 tax on deliveries like Amazon, Grubhub, and Uber Eats; a 10% tax on rideshare trips; and a new tax to charge electric vehicles to help bail out the mass transit agencies, but the Illinois House did not vote on the measure before adjourning for the summer.

The RTA previously said service cuts could shut down half the CTA's train lines, reduce service to over 50 stations, and cut more than 70 bus routes.

Meanwhile Monday, the Pace suburban bus service is holding another public hearing on its proposed 2026 budget. The agency said its budget maintains the fixed service route, but it also includes at 10% fare increase.

The RTA pushed for the increase amid its funding gap.

At 4 p.m. Monday, people are invited to the hearing at Woodson Regional Library, 9525 S. Halsted St.