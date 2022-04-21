CTA says it's deploying security guards, with goal of 300 per day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority said Thursday that it is deploying security guards on a regular basis – with a goal of 300 guards systemwide per day.

Currently, about 200 to 220 are deployed on the system per day, the CTA said. The others will be deployed as soon as possible once they receive their full training – including de-escalation and conflict resolution.

Security guards are on duty seven days a week – up from five.

The CTA said the date for which the deployment will be complete has not yet been determined.

" Crime on the CTA has been a serious concern in Chicago in recent months, and the CTA, Chicago Police, and the Mayor's office have had little or no response to our questions about it up to this point.

Officials announced an increase of unarmed security guards on the CTA last month.