Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed on a Red Line train Tuesday morning at a subway station in the River North neighborhood.

Police said, according to witnesses, a 40-year-old man got into an argument with another passenger on a Red Line train at the Chicago Avenue subway station around 11:45 a.m., when the other person pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Area Three detectives were investigating.

The stabbing comes amid growing concerns about violent crime on the CTA, with overall crime up on the CTA this year, including a string of attacks in recent days, and questions about whether the city's current mass transit safety plan is working.

It also comes just hours after 17 people were injured in a shooting and smoke bomb attack aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Tuesday morning. Sources told CBS News the attack was premeditated, and is being investigated as a crime and not terrorism. The attacker has so far eluded police.

Chicago Police said Tuesday that they will maintain the resources to ensure safety on the city's transit system following the attack in New York.