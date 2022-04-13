Watch CBS News

Man assaulted near CTA bus stop in Avondale

/ CBS Chicago

Man attacked near CTA bus stop in Avondale 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was attacked while at a CTA bus stop in the Avondale neighborhood Tuesday just before midnight.

Police said around 11:58 p.m., a 27-year-old man was standing near a CTA bus stop when an unknown black offender approached him and punched him in the mouth. 

The victim was transported Norwegian Hospital in good condition

No one is in custody.

First published on April 13, 2022 / 5:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.