Man assaulted near CTA bus stop in Avondale

Man attacked near CTA bus stop in Avondale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was attacked while at a CTA bus stop in the Avondale neighborhood Tuesday just before midnight.

Police said around 11:58 p.m., a 27-year-old man was standing near a CTA bus stop when an unknown black offender approached him and punched him in the mouth.

The victim was transported Norwegian Hospital in good condition

No one is in custody.