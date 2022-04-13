Man assaulted near CTA bus stop in Avondale
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was attacked while at a CTA bus stop in the Avondale neighborhood Tuesday just before midnight.
Police said around 11:58 p.m., a 27-year-old man was standing near a CTA bus stop when an unknown black offender approached him and punched him in the mouth.
The victim was transported Norwegian Hospital in good condition
No one is in custody.
