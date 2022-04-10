Man shot on CTA bus following altercation in Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot on the CTA bus Sunday just after midnight in the Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.
Around 12:14 a.m., the victim, 31, was in a verbal altercation with another man while on the CTA bus traveling northbound in the 700 block of South Pulaski. The driver of the bus stopped after hearing multiple shots -- the offender exited the bus and fled northbound on foot.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and was transported to Mount Sinai in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
