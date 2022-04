Woman robbed at gunpoint on CTA Pink Line train in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was robbed at gunpoint on a CTA Pink Line train in Lawndale early Thursday morning.

Police said one of the two male offenders put a gun to the 23-yera-old woman's head and demanded her belongings. The robbery took place at 1900 block of S. Kedzie Avenue.

The men got off the train and no arrests have been made.