48-year-old man robbed at gunpoint on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was robbed on a CTA Red Line train early Monday morning. 

Police said the 48-year-old man was sleeping on a southbound train, in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue around 4 a.m., when a man woke him up and point a gun at him. 

The offender demanded the man's personal property and took items out of his pockets. 

The victim was not injuried. 

No arrests have been made. 

April 14, 2022

