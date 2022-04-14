48-year-old man robbed at gunpoint on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was robbed on a CTA Red Line train early Monday morning.

Police said the 48-year-old man was sleeping on a southbound train, in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue around 4 a.m., when a man woke him up and point a gun at him.

The offender demanded the man's personal property and took items out of his pockets.

The victim was not injuried.

No arrests have been made.