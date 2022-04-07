Man stabbed during robbery on CTA Green Line platform in The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed on a CTA Green Line platform in The Loop.
Police said around 10 p.m., a 26-year-old man was approached by three men at the Cermack-McCornick Place stop. Police said the offenders demanded the man's items.
The man tried to fight them off, but one offender pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the arm.
The offenders grabbed the victim's items while he ran away.
Police do not have anyone in custody.
