Man stabbed during robbery on CTA Green Line platform in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed on a CTA Green Line platform in The Loop.

Police said around 10 p.m., a 26-year-old man was approached by three men at the Cermack-McCornick Place stop. Police said the offenders demanded the man's items.

The man tried to fight them off, but one offender pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the arm.

The offenders grabbed the victim's items while he ran away.

Police do not have anyone in custody.