Watch CBS News

Man stabbed during robbery on CTA Green Line platform in The Loop

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed on a CTA Green Line platform in The Loop. 

Police said around 10 p.m., a 26-year-old man  was approached by three men at the Cermack-McCornick Place stop. Police said the offenders demanded the man's items.

The man tried to fight them off, but one offender pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the arm. 

The offenders grabbed the victim's items while he ran away.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

First published on April 7, 2022 / 7:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.