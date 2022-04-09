Man stabbed during fight at Roosevelt CTA station, beaten in street afterward

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in the chest at the Roosevelt Road CTA station late Friday in at least the fourth act of serious violence on CTA property this week.

At 6:12 p.m., police were called to the station at Roosevelt Road and State Street. A 30-year-old man was in the mezzanine area of the station and got into a fight with five other males, police said.

One of the attackers took out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the attack happened in the mezzanine of the Red Line subway station or the 'L' station above that serves the Green and Orange lines.

The fight then made its way onto the street, where the assailants punched and kicked the man while he was on the ground, police said.

The attackers then fled, but were arrested in the 100 block of East 35th Street. Charges were pending late Friday.

The victim was taken to Insight Hospital and Medical Center in fair condition.



Three other violent attacks were reported in the CTA 'L' system in as many days earlier this week.

On Monday night, a train operator was pushed onto the tracks as he looked down for a cellphone someone said they dropped at the Granville Red Line station in Edgewater.

On Tuesday night, a 43-year-old man was attacked and punched by a group of people at the Lake Street Red Line subway station in the Loop.

And on Wednesday night, a 26-year-old man was stabbed by three men trying to rob him at the Cermak-McCormick Place Green Line stop, according to Chicago Police.

When we asked the Mayor's office Thursday if this week demonstrates more safety measures are needed on our public transit, there was no response.