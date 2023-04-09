Watch CBS News
Police search for 3 suspects who beat, robbed passenger on CTA Red Line train

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit detectives are looking for three women responsible for robbing a passenger on a CTA Red Line train Friday evening.

Police say around 8:13 p.m., the suspects approached the passenger on the train at the 79th Street station, located at 15 West 79th Street, and beat the victim before taking their property by force.

The suspects are described as three Black women, all 18 years of age.

Chicago Police Department
Chicago Police Department
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mass Transit Section of the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-4706.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 1:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

