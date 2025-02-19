Deadly crash shuts down Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's western suburbs

A person was killed Wednesday evening in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's western suburbs.

The crash shut down the expressway in both directions on the boundary of Maywood and Broadview.

State police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the expressway at 25th Avenue at 7:02 p.m.

After several vehicles crashed on the eastbound side, someone from one of the cars went flying over the center median and was struck and killed by a vehicle on the westbound side, state police said.

Both the eastbound and westbound Eisenhower were shut down between 25th Avenue and Mannheim Road, state police said.

The scene remained active as of just after 9 p.m.