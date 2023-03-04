At least six men injured in crash near Rush University Medical Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least six men were injured Friday night in a crash near the campus of Rush University Medical Center.

The crash happened at Ashland Avenue and Flournoy Street in the Illinois Medical District on the Near West Side, according to the Fire Department.

Emergency crews were seen cutting through parts of the mangled cars.

Three men were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County – two in serious-to-critical condition and one in fair-to-serious condition, the Fire Department said. Another man was taken to Rush, another to the University of Illinois Chicago Medical Center, and another still to Mount Sinai Hospital, both in fair-to-serious condition.

Further details were not immediately available.