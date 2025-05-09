CPS, CPD warn parents of possible teen takeover at a Chicago beach this weekend

Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Police Department sent a collaborative message to parents this week, warning about a possible "teen takeover" at an unspecified beach this weekend, based on posts found on social media.

In a letter to parents, CPS and CPD reminded parents of restrictions in place at Chicago's beaches, along with safety concerns that come with large groups of teens on the beach after hours.

Officials asked parents to go over some important reminders with their children, including the fact the official opening of Chicago beaches isn't until Memorial Day.

The letter also reminds parents that no lifeguards are assigned to beaches until they officially open, that alcohol is not allowed at beaches at any time, and that any beach visitors are subject to being searched.

Officials also reminded parents of the city's 10 p.m. curfew seven days a week for minors over the age of 12.

A similar letter was sent to parents almost a month ago after social media posts implied a large gathering was happening in Millennium Park, but that gathering ended up not happening.

The letters come after two large gatherings of teens in the Streeterville neighborhood ended in gunfire in March.

Jahmal Cole – who runs youth violence preventions programs with My Block My, Hood, My City – said what kids in the community need are more programs instead of restrictions.

"CPD is, like, saying what everyone is saying, 'Where are the parents? Where are the parents? Why aren't the parents doing this?' I feel like I want to say, 'Where are the programs? Where the social impact organizations? Where's the counselors? Where's the jobs? Where's the basketball hoops?'" he said.

In that letter to parents, police said they will attempt to educate young people who gather at beaches on the rules in place, and have them disperse voluntarily before they enforce any curfew laws by issuing citations or making arrests.