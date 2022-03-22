CPS board set to vote on $1.5M settlement to families of boys who were sexually abused

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools agree to stop fighting two families who said their teenage sons were raped in a Bogan High School bathroom by another student.

The families said the assaults happened eight months apart and CPS did nothing to stop it. All of the children involved are in the district's special education program.

CBS 2 interviewed parents of both victims and their attorney who also expressed anger at how district officials questioned their children.

The legal battle went on for years until CPS agreed to settle with the families for a total of $1.5 million right before trial. The school board is scheduled to vote on it Wednesday.