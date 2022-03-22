Watch CBS News

CPS board set to vote on $1.5M settlement to families of boys who were sexually abused

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CPS board set to vote on million dollar settlement 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools agree to stop fighting two families who said their teenage sons were raped in a Bogan High School bathroom by another student.

The families said the assaults happened eight months apart and CPS did nothing to stop it. All of the children involved are in the district's special education program.

CBS 2 interviewed parents of both victims and their attorney who also expressed anger at how district officials questioned their children.

The legal battle went on for years until CPS agreed to settle with the families for a total of $1.5 million right before trial. The school board is scheduled to vote on it Wednesday.

CBSChicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBSChicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 22, 2022 / 11:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.