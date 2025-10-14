Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police warn of armed robberies involving online marketplace in South Deering

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police on Tuesday issued an alert after armed robbers targeted three victims using an online marketplace in South Deering.

The robberies happened in the afternoon and evening hours on Sept. 6, Oct. 12, and the latest on Tuesday, all in the 10500 block of South Oglesby Avenue in Trumbull Park.

Police said in each incident, one to three suspects used an online marketplace to set up meetups to buy items such as clothing and mobile devices.

While meeting up with the victims, the suspects approached and announced a robbery before taking the victims' belongings. In one of the robberies, a handgun was shown. 

Police were not able to give a detailed description of the suspects, but said they wore all black clothing and masks.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P2502030.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue