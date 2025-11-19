Police warn of 28 armed robberies across Chicago

Chicago police are warning the public to be on alert following a string of armed robberies across Chicago.

The incidents date back to the beginning of November, with the latest reported on Wednesday.

The 28 robberies happened between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the Hermosa, Humboldt Park, Logan Square, Lower West Side, Marshall Square, North Lawndale, and South Lawndale neighborhoods.

Police said in each incident, two to four men wearing all black or dark clothing and ski masks got out of a stolen vehicle, approached the victim while armed with handguns and rifles, and demanded their belongings. They would then get back into the vehicle and flee the scene.

During seven of these robberies, the victim was pistol-whipped or battered.

Police said in one incident, the suspects pushed the victim into the stolen vehicle and drove around with the victim while committing more robberies before robbing and releasing them.

Incident times and locations:

November 1

2700 block of South Avers Avenue at 3:05 a.m. - South Lawndale

3700 block of West 25th Street at 03:10 a.m. - South Lawndale

4000 block of West 26th Street at 3:15 a.m. - South Lawndale

3100 block of South Springfield Avenue at 3:16 a.m. - South Lawndale

3800 block of West 32nd Street at 3:17 a.m. - South Lawndale

3100 block of South Harding Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. - South Lawndale

230 block of South Pulaski Road, around 3:30 a.m. - South Lawndale

2100 block of North Kostner Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. - Hermosa

1900 block of North Kostner Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. - Hermosa

4400 block of West Armitage Avenue at 3:45 a.m. - Hermosa

November 18

4200 block of West Wabansia Avenue at 2:30 a.m. - Humboldt Park

4200 block of West Grand Avenue at 2:45 a.m. - Humboldt Park

1500 block of North Karlov Avenue at 2:51 a.m. - Humboldt Park

2000 block of West Cermak Road at 3:05 a.m. - Lower West Side

3000 block of West Cermak Road at 3:30 a.m. - Marshall Square

3600 block of West Fullerton Avenue at 4 a.m. - Logan Square

1900 block of South Pulaski Road at 4:15 a.m. - North Lawndale

2600 block of South Kildare Avenue, around 4:20 a.m. - South Lawndale

4300 block of West 26th Street, around 4:20 a.m. - South Lawndale

4100 block of West Ogden Avenue, around 4:20 AM. - North Lawndale

1300 block of North Pulaski Road at 4:30 AM. - Humboldt Park

1300 block of North Pulaski Road at 4:33 AM. - Humboldt Park

November 19

2700 block of South St. Louis Avenue at 2 a.m. - South Lawndale

2700 block of South Komensky Avenue at 2:15 a.m. - South Lawndale

4100 block of West 26th Street at 2:29 a.m. - South Lawndale

3000 block of South Komensky Avenue at 2:35 a.m. - South Lawndale

1700 block of North Keeler Avenue at 3:15 a.m. - Humboldt Park

Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspects, but said they used a stolen silver Infiniti M37, a stolen maroon Nissan Maxima, and a stolen silver Nissan Maxima during the course of these robberies.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the Chicago police.