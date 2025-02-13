Chicago police seek person of interest in October Uptown homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in connection to a homicide in the city's Uptown neighborhood last October.

Police said the incident happened in the 900 block of West Eastwood Avenue on Oct. 1, 2024, around 7:30 p.m.

The victim, only described as a man, was shot in the leg and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.

Multiple surveillance videos show a woman on that day wearing a long-sleeved green shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers. She later was seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.