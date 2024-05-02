Photos show 3 suspects in Chicago Red Line train robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a group who robbed a passenger on a CTA Red Line train last month.

The robbery happened on April 7 around 8:30 p.m. at the Cermak-Chinatown stop in the 100 block of West Cermak Road.

Authorities said the victim was on the train when he was approached by the group, who then took their belongings by force.

Pictures from a surveillance camera show the suspects, who are described as being between the ages of 18 and 25. One of the suspects was wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, and black shoes.

Mass Transit Detectives

The second suspect had long pink hair and wore a black hat with white lettering, and the third suspect wore a black hoodie and a black coat.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4706.