Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police release photos of 3 suspects wanted in CTA Blue Line armed robbery in Gage Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying three men they said robbed a passenger at gunpoint on the CTA Blue Line on Monday. 

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood. 

Police said the victim was on the train when one of the pictured individuals displayed a handgun and took the victim's property while the two others assisted by preventing the train doors from closing, allowing the suspect to escape.

All three men were captured on surveillance cameras wearing dark hoodies and black face masks.

CTA Blue Line Suspects
CBS News Chicago

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745 4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK103948

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue