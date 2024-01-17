Investigation underway following shootout with CPD officers, gunman in Altgeld Gardens; 1 in custody

Gunman in custody after engaging in shootout with CPD officers in Altgeld Gardens

Gunman in custody after engaging in shootout with CPD officers in Altgeld Gardens

Gunman in custody after engaging in shootout with CPD officers in Altgeld Gardens

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is in custody after exchanging gunfire with Chicago police Wednesday morning on the city's Far South Side.

This comes following a report of shots fired just before 2 a.m. on 131st Street near South Evans, police said.

After officers arrived they exchanged gunfire with the suspect who then attempted to flee but was taken into custody moments later.

No injuries were reported. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

It's unclear how many officers were involved. They will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days during a use of force investigation.