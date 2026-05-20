CPD Supt. Larry Snelling says parents should play bigger role in stopping "teen takeovers"

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling put parents on notice about teen takeovers in the city this summer.

Snelling appeared as the guest of honor at the City Club of Chicago Wednesday.

"You know, it's not parent-shaming to say that you should know where your children are at 10, 11, 12 o'clock at night, when you have a 12-year-old or a 13-year-old," he said. "They're vulnerable, you know, when they go into these environments; they can be harmed, and they can be killed, and that has happened."

"Teen takeovers" are mass gatherings of hundreds of young people that happen suddenly, usually in downtown Chicago, and are typically organized on the fly through social media. CPD and Chicago Public Schools sent a warning to parents about two possible "teen takeovers" planned for last weekend at North Avenue Beach, though nothing materialized.

In late March a teen takeover in Hyde Park turned destructive, badly damaging cars. A teen girl was also arrested and is facing weapons charges.

Parents, police and school officials have all been working to help prevent the takeovers, and Chicago alders have considered multiple curfews to curb the crowds.

Snelling said families need to play a bigger role in keeping kids out of trouble this summer.