"Parent Takeover" planned in Hyde Park amid expected teen takeover

A South Side business owner and philanthropist are trying to stay one step ahead of teen takeovers in Chicago, asking parents to show up in force Tuesday night in Hyde Park ahead of a planned teen trend.

Philanthropist Early Walker and Sip & Savor coffee shop owner Trez Pugh III said their effort draws on the popular phrase "it takes a village to raise a child."

"We've got to get back to do you know where your kids are? The question is simple, do you know where your kids are?" Walker said.

He has urged more than 100 parents to join a "parent takeover" in Hyde Park on Tuesday night as they try to stay ahead of a planned teen takeover.

Walker said whenever they se pre-planned teen takeovers, parents need to take action.

Whenever they see pre-planned posts like this one, walker says that's when parents need to take action.

Chicago police also have sent out a community alert, letting people know a teen trend is anticipated to happen at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at an unknown location in Hyde Park. Police plan to have extra officers in Hyde Park as a result of the planned teen takeover.

Two weeks ago, a teen takeover in Hyde Park turned destructive. Cell phone video shows a seemingly endless rush of teenagers jumping on parked cars.

Pugh said Walker reached out to him on Monday, asking if his business would be the base headquarters for parents to meet up ahead of Tuesday's planned teen takeover.

"A lot of people say law enforcement, the mayor, and all that. Well, what about the parents? What about the uncles? What about the aunts, cousins? I think we need to take a stand, too. Nobody is exempt from trying to make this right," Pugh said.

Walker and Pugh's event is expected to kick off at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.

"If they go to the West Side, we're going to go to the West Side. If they on to the East Side, we're going to the East Side. As a kid, I didn't like when my parents were where I was at, right? That's the goal of this is hopefully it becomes a deterrent where it's like, 'Oh, they're going to be showing up,' right? And that's what we want. We want them to get to a point, hopefully, where they get discouraged and they're like, 'Alright, forget it,'" Walker said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson also posted about the planned teen takeover on X, writing, "Parents, be aware of where your children are going this evening. DO NOT allow your children to attend one of these gatherings; they are dangerous and can often turn violent. Together we can keep our youth and our communities safe."

Late Tuesday afternoon, Pugh said kids got word of the planned "parent takeover" and have moved the location for the teen takeover somewhere else. Pugh said they're trying to figure out where those teens now plan to gather.