Chicago parents, mentors, teens come together to discuss solutions to teen takeovers

A group of Chicago community leaders, city officials, and teenagers had a conversation on Thursday about how to keep teen takeovers safe and prevent them from getting out of hand.

Elvis Ortega, lead street outreach liaison for the city's Community Safety Coordination Center and the Mayor's Office for Community Safety, said city officials on Thursday were tracking two planned teen takeovers.

"The second one we got is some information we got, foster park takeover. Will they happen? I don't know."

On Thursday, the My Brother's Keeper Alliance, an initiative founded by former President Barack Obama, held its first convening of the year, bringing together teens, parents, teachers, faith leaders, city leaders, and other community stakeholders for a conversation about teen takeovers.

My Brother's Keeper Alliance is a nonprofit dedicated to improving outcomes for boys and young men of color, and its leaders said recent teen gatherings in Chicago have raised concerns in communities and even among youth.

"We want every young person in the city of Chicago - Black and Brown, short and tall, boy and girl – to understand that Chicago is their city. And for them to understand that Chicago is their city, they must feel like they are safe in all 77 neighborhoods," said Jermaine Anderson, chairman of the board at My Brother's Keeper Alliance.

Safety is a key factor for 13-year-old Amari Smith, the 8th grade class president at W.E.B. DuBois Elementary School. He's hoping to pass along that message to kids around his age.

"Go to places where it's like not the wrong crowd, or it's a safe space away from violence or any type of narcotics," he said.

While more than 200 students gathered Thursday at the event in the Grand Crossing neighborhood to share their thoughts about teen takeovers, community leaders discussed teen trends, youth safety, and community-based solutions.

"The biggest thing is to get the input of the teens to find out what they're interested in and what will hold their interest," said Dana Bryant, executive director of 3D Legacy Alliance

Eighth grader Dajaun Searcy said their interest is to enjoy the city, but he hopes other teenagers don't take it too far.

"My friends, they like to go, and I'll be like, 'Can you stay safe and stay away from all the stuff? If you see something's fixing to go down, get out of there, please fast,' because I care about all my peers," he said.