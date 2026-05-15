Police and Chicago Public Schools warn parents of two planned teen takeovers at North Avenue Beach

Chicago police and parents are on alert for so-called "teen takeovers" planned for the coming days.

Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Police Department said those takeovers are expected to take place at North Avenue Beach.

It comes as the issue of teen takeovers continues to prompt concern in Chicago and other major cities.

In Washington D.C., the top federal prosecutor in the nation's capital announced on Friday her office is planning to target parents if their teenagers violate the local curfew, in a move aimed at curbing the growing problem of "teen takeovers."

"Starting today, my office will aggressively prosecute parents under D.C.'s curfew law," D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said. "Law-abiding taxpayers should no longer have to pay for parental neglect."

Pirro's announcement highlighted how the issue has sparked reaction around the country, including in Chicago.

In a message to parents, CPS and CPD officials said they say they've been "notified of two teen-related trends being planned for Saturday and Monday at North Avenue Beach."

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), whose ward neighbors North Avenue Beach, and who has repeatedly tried to pass proposals to give police more power to impose and enforce curfews, said the city is taking steps to prepare for the possible teen takeovers.

"We have a perimeter that we've established around North Avenue Beach for Saturday. We're going to be doing cooler checks, enforcing the alcohol ban," he said. "We have extra staff both on duty Saturday night in anticipation of crowds that may form at North Avenue Beach, and we're also doing intervention work. We've reached out to Chicago public school teachers, guidance counselors, and families, and trying to get parents to tell their kids, 'Do not participate in this activity.'"

Hopkins said, as the weather warms up and summer approaches, he's continuing to advocate for city legislation to address teen takeovers.

"Get the social media companies to be more cooperative to take down these posts and also to have curfew enforcement on a temporary basis when a crowd like this forms," he said.

A spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement saying, "The City continues to work across Departments to provide safe, positive alternatives for young people while taking direct action to prevent these gatherings before they occur and minimize any disruption when they do."

"Ahead of this weekend, Mayor Johnson is urging parents and guardians to remain closely engaged with their children to help ensure our young people are safe and accounted for," a spokesperson added.

Police said they are asking parents to be aware of city curfew hours as well. The curfew is 10 p.m. daily for children between 12 and 17 years old; and 8:30 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for children younger than 12.