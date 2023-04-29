Watch CBS News
Last day for CPD in-person entrance exams at 4 city colleges

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) –The Chicago Police Department is hosting in-person entrance exams at four city colleges across the city.

The exams will happen in two sessions at Malcolm X, Olive Harvey, Richard J. Daley, and Wilbur Wright colleges.

Doors open for the first session at 8 a.m. and again for the second session at 1:30 p.m.

Those interested in taking the exam can apply online through the CPD website. Walk-in applicants will also be welcomed at each exam session.  

Everyone taking the exam must bring a government-issued I.D.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

