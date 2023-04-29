Last day for CPD in-person entrance exams at 4 city colleges

CHICAGO (CBS) –The Chicago Police Department is hosting in-person entrance exams at four city colleges across the city.

The exams will happen in two sessions at Malcolm X, Olive Harvey, Richard J. Daley, and Wilbur Wright colleges.

Doors open for the first session at 8 a.m. and again for the second session at 1:30 p.m.

Those interested in taking the exam can apply online through the CPD website. Walk-in applicants will also be welcomed at each exam session.

Everyone taking the exam must bring a government-issued I.D.