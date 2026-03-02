Couple gets engaged at Chicago O'Hare Chili's, goes viral on TiKTok

Love can be found in many places, and for one couple that place was the Chili's inside Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

Videos posted to TikTok show the couple walking up to the restaurant while an instrumental of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" plays in the background. As the man drops down on one knee, employees and onlookers can be seen filming and watching in surprise.

When the new bride-to-be answered yes, airport employees and passengers cheered the couple on.

One of the screens inside the restaurant even had a montage video of the couple playing during the proposal.

CBS News Chicago would like to add our hearty congratulations to the couple.