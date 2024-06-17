Man charged with arson and murder in Chicago fire that killed woman, injured her 12-year-old granddaughter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man is facing arson and murder charges, after police say he threw a Molotov cocktail into a Bridgeport house over the weekend, starting a fire that killed a 54-year-old woman and injuring her 12-year-old granddaughter.

Cordale Nichols, 37, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of aggravated arson.

Police said, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, he threw a Molotov cocktail through the window of a row home in the 3100 block of South Green Street. He was then seen running north in the alley wearing all black. Police and prosecutors said he was caught on camera throwing the Molotov cocktail through the window.

Before firefighters arrived on scene, two boys who live next door sprang into action when they smelled smoke, and kicked in the door. They were able to rescue a 12-year-old girl who was inside, but could not get to her grandmother, 54-year-old Charnette Walker.

"We tried to help the grandma," said Jayshawn Owens. "We told her to jump. She ain't want to jump. So she said, 'Go get my grandbaby from the back.'"

The boys said they ran to the back of the house and climbed the gates to reach the bathroom window on the second floor.

"When we got up in there, it was so much smoke we couldn't even breathe," said Nova Miles.

They rescued the 12-year-old girl through the bathroom window, but her grandmother died.

"I've never seen a fire that bad in all of my years of living," said neighbor Shareia Raymey. "It is terrible. It engulfed everything. Everything in that house is burned to a--burned, just burned. We're devastated. We're heartbroken. She's been with her granddaughter by her side. Take good care of that baby."

Nichols was arrested near 29th and Halsted Streets about 45 minutes after the fire started. According to a police report, officers noticed a strong smell of gasoline on him when they took him into custody.

At his first court appearance on Monday, a Cook County judge ordered Nichols detained at Cook County Jail while he awaits trial.