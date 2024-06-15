Watch CBS News
Woman killed, 12-year-old girl hurt in Chicago South Side apartment arson, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 54-year-old woman was killed, and a 12-year-old girl was hospitalized after a fire on the city's South Side early Saturday morning.

The fire happened in the 3100 block of South Green Street in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Chicago police said an unknown male threw an incendiary device through the window of the apartment just before 2:30 a.m.

The woman died at the scene. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in fair condition.

green-fire.jpg
A woman, 54, was killed and a girl, 12, was hurt as a result of the fire.  Chicago Fire Department

No one is in custody.

An arson unit is investigating. 

