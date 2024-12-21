Suspect in custody after shooting another person, then at police on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after shooting another person, then at police in the Austin neighborhood early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 5700 block of West North Avenue.

Chicago police said Area 5 Priority Response Team officers responded to a person with a gun and shots fired call in the area. When officers arrived, they saw a gunman shooting at an individual on the ground. The suspect then fired at officers, hitting their squad car.

One officer returned fire, police said.

The suspect the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.

No officers were wounded. Police recovered three firearms at the scene.

Officers gave first aid to the person shot, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The Officer(s) involved will be assigned routine administrative duties for a minimum of 30 days.