COPA investigating after shots fired at off-duty Chicago police officer in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating Saturday morning after a shootout between two people and an off-duty Chicago police officer in South Loop.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West Polk Street.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a 25-year-old man was on the sidewalk when two unknown people approached him. The off-duty officer, a 25-year-old woman, approached the group in a vehicle, and the two people pulled out a firearm and shot at the officer, who then returned fire.

The shooters left the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

No one was hit by the gunfire, and as of Saturday, no arrests were made.

The Investigative Response Team and COPA are investigating.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit ChicagoCOPA.org.