Cook County property tax bills going out 2 months late, will be due Oct. 1

Following a two-month delay, second installment Cook County property tax bills will soon be going out, with payment due by Oct. 1.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas' office announced second installment of 2025 property tax bills are already available online at cookcountytreasurer.com, and copies will be mailed out to all 1.8 million property owners in Cook County by Sept. 1. Bills are due by Oct. 1.

Second installment bills typically go out in July and are due in August.

Due to continued problems with a technology upgrade that began in 2015, property tax bills in Cook County have repeatedly gone out late in recent years.

This year, first installment 2025 property tax bills went out a month late.

Last year, second installment 2024 property tax bills went out four months late.

The delay in sending out bills and collecting payments also has created cash flow problems for local governments that rely on property tax revenue to pay their bills.

Cook County has set up a $300 million fund to provide no-interest loans to help local governments cover their costs while waiting for delayed payments from property tax collections.