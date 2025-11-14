Cook County property tax bills are finally out, with payments due Dec. 15

Cook County property tax bills were badly delayed this fall, but they're finally out and payment is due right before the holidays.

The second-installment bills have all been sent out just a month before they're due. Usually they arrive in August, but officials blamed a delayed contract with a Texas-based vendor for why they couldn't be generated on time.

Homeowners now have until Dec. 15 to pay.

The late release also means 2026's first installment will also be pushed back until at least April.