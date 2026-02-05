Cook County property tax bill payment deadline extended to April because of late billing

Cook County homeowners have all been granted an extension in paying their property tax bills.

The first-installment Cook County property tax bill payment deadline has been extended to April 1 because of delays in sending out bills.

While these bills are typically sent in early February with a March 1 payment deadline, the Cook County Board of Review said the timeline for early 2026 has bills going out in the mail in early March. Therefore, the payment deadline has been moved to April 1.

Officials said the change comes after substantial delays in the 2025 second-installment bills. Those payments are usually due August 1, but the property tax bills weren't even issued until Dec. 15.

Officials said ongoing work to modernize the county's technology caused "system-level issues" that slowed billing by nearly four months.

Officials then adjusted the timeline so that taxpayers would not have such a short window between last year's second bill and this year's first.

The extension was approved by the Illinois General Assembly in the fall veto session, officials said.