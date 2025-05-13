Cook County property tax bills delayed after data error, officials say

Your Cook County property tax bill could be delayed after a data error at the Cook County Assessor's Office is holding up a key step in the process.

Assessor Fritz Kaegi blamed Tyler Technologies, the contractor in charge of updating the data systems across the county's property tax offices for the issue.

"The Cook County Assessor's Office does not determine when tax bills go out. For the past six months, the Assessor's Office has been sounding the alarm on this issue with all the people involved in the transition off of the legacy mainframe," Kaegi's office said in a statement. "It is not an easy process to retire this antiquated system, and it is imperative that all of the data transferred to the new system is correct. We have made repeated requests from the vendor, Tyler Technologies, to change these specific IDOR reports to ensure that they are wholly accurate."

But Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the problem originated during the assessor's portion of the process, in which "data was not transmitted to the state in a timely manner."

Preckwinkle's statement continued to say that her office is now in communication with the Assessor's Office as they work through the delay.

"With this issue now on the radar of the Property Tax Reform Group, we can collaborate to help ensure that tax bills go out as soon as possible," Preckwinkle wrote.

It was not immediately clear how delayed property tax bills would be in reaching homeowners.