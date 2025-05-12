Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison announces run for Congress

Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison (D-15th) announced Monday that he is running for Congress.

Morrison is running in the 8th Congressional District, which primarily includes west and northwest suburban areas in Cook, DuPage and Kane counties. The district stretches from Des Plaines westward through Elk Grove Village, Schaumburg, Itasca, Bloomingdale, Roselle, Streamwood, Carpentersville, and Elgin, and also includes well as a small part of Chicago's Far Northwest Side near O'Hare International Airport — though not the airport itself.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois) currently represents the district. Last week, Krishnamoorthi announced his run for the U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), who is retiring rather than seeking reelection in 2026.

Morrison wrote of running for Congress, "This isn't something that I ever imagined growing up."

"As the grandson of immigrants and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I didn't see people like me in public office," he wrote. "But I believe our government should reflect all of us, and I'm ready to fight for everyday people in Congress."

Morrison added in a campaign video: "My grandparents immigrated to this country because they believed that if you work hard, you should be able to get ahead. My mother instilled the values in me of giving back to the community, and treating everyone with dignity and respect — and today, far too many people feel left behind, and that is simply not right."

He touted his record as a Cook County commissioner as having fought to expand voting rights and mental health care funding, and to fight discrimination.

Morrison, who grew up in Elk Grove Village, was elected to the Cook County Board in 2018. He represents the 15th District, a northwest suburban stretching from Des Plaines to Hoffman Estates, Streamwood, Barrington Hills, and the part of Elgin that falls into Cook County.

Morrison was the youngest person ever elected to the board when he defeated three-term incumbent Tim Schneider, the chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, at age 28. He's also the first openly gay member of the board.

Morrison worked as a special projects coordinator for Rep. Krishnamoorthi before being elected to the County Board. Krishnamoorthi was first elected in 2016 to the U.S. House seat in which Morrison is hoping to succeed him.