Concessions staff at United Center go on strike days ahead of Big Ten tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Big Ten is just days away, but concession workers at the United Center have authorized a one-day strike ahead of the tournament.

This comes following failed negotiations with Compass/Levy and its alleged federal, state, and local labor law violations.



"We are striking today in hopes that the company will finally realize our worth and come to the table to negotiate in good faith, and stop their unlawful behavior towards us. The Big Ten is coming and the company knows what we want, but we are prepared to continue picketing if we have to," said Tawanda Murray, concessions for Compass/Levy at the United Center 28 seasons.

Workers voted 98% in favor of the strike earlier last month and have been fighting for a fair contract including affordable healthcare, a retirement pension, better wages, and benefits.

"I am striking because after working 30 seasons for Compass/Levy at the United Center I have no way of retiring. I have given my life to this company and those decades of service have meant nothing to them," said Jamie O'Neill, stand manager for Compass/Levy at the United Center.

The company employs nearly 700 food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks, and dishwashers at the United Center. Workers say they have been without a new contract for three years.

"We did not want it to come to this, but unfortunately Compass/Levy is not offering all of its workers the wages, healthcare, and benefits they deserve," said Karen Kent, president of UNITE HERE Local 1. Too many times in the last year we have heard hospitality representatives in Chicago say, "there is a labor shortage". The reality is, there is a good job shortage, and it is in Chicago's interest to keep a steady, committed workforce with good stable jobs. Workers are striking because it is time to turn stadium jobs into good jobs for Chicago."

Workers say they are prepared to continue picketing in the upcoming days if a deal is not reached.

Levy released a statement in response to the strike at the United center.

Read the full statement below:

"We cannot understand how a significant package of health benefits and enhanced wages that is substantially more than double the previous contract has not been brought by union leadership to its membership for a vote. Union leadership is withholding the vote because we have not agreed to the Union's Card Check Neutrality Proposal or their Hotel Health Fund, which are both broader union interests that are preventing membership benefiting from:

• A new healthcare program that specifically allows workers to bundle hours from United Center, Wrigley Field, and Guaranteed Rate Field, to qualify for coverage

• $4-5 per hour wage increases

• A minimum of $28 per hour for tip-guaranteed positions

• An at least $20 per hour starting wage rate

• Additional personal support and benefits: paid parental leave, additional paid bereavement leave, additional holidays, and more unpaid leave time

• The introduction of a new pension plan

We have been at the bargaining table more than 20 times to have good faith discussions. We have met, or made significant movement on, every ask the union has made that would directly benefit team members. We have offered to bring in a federal mediator which the union declined. It is very difficult to understand why union leadership continues to hold-up their members from receiving these benefits. We are bargaining again on Tuesday, March 7th and it continues to be our sincere hope to reach a fair agreement that shows our team members how much they are valued. We have plans in place that continue food and beverage service at the United Center."