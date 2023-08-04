Grandson of well-known community activist will be laid to rest Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A well-known Chicago anti-violence activist will lay his 16-year-old grandson to rest.
RaShaun Hood was shot and killed last month in Auburn Gresham.
He was the grandson of Rev. Robin Hood - a staunch anti-gun violence activist at Greater Rock Missionary Baptist Church.
The burial will happen at 10 a.m.
Rev. Hood and his family will hold services for RaShaun at their church near Independence and Lexington.
