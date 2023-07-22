Grandson of community activist shot to death in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 16-year-old grandson of a well-known community activist has died.

Reverend Robin Hood confirms to CBS 2 that a teenager shot and killed in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday night was his grandson, Ra-Shaun Hood.

Chicago police say the teen was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest near 81st and Racine around 10 p.m.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives are investigating.