Commemorative CRR19 bike ride highlights history, honors those killed in Chicago's race riots

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bikers are gearing up to ride in commemoration of some of Chicago's darkest days.

This week marks what is considered the start of the race riots, more than a century ago. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports from Bronzeville talking to organizers of the ride about the purpose behind the pedaling.

When Peter Cole, a professor of history, bikes this weekend, the goal is for you to see him and his group and ask about the ride's purpose.

"You ask 100 people, 99 will say they've never heard of it and one will say they've heard of it, but wouldn't be able to explain."

He's talking about the Chicago Race Riots of 1919.

"In particular, the history of racism and racial violence in America. It's not a conspiracy. It's just that the white majority has chosen to ignore this history because it's uncomfortable," Cole said.

In an effort to inform others, he formed a group, The Chicago Race Riot of 1919 Commemoration Project or CRR19. July 27, 2019 is when it formed, the day one century ago when the riots started.

Eugene Williams, a Black teen, was on a raft in Lake Michigan when he drifted over into an area reserved for whites.

A white man hit Williams with a stone, making him drown and sparking deadly tensions. Whites and police attacked African Americans from the South making home in the city.

Black soldiers stood guard. Thirty-eight people died and more than 500 were injured.

"We thought it was important to bring up that history if we really want to understand why Chicago looks like a tale of two cities. Those that have and those that don't."

Racial segregation still seen in Chicago today. Franklin Cosey-Gay, Co-Director of CRR19, takes pride in riding for a fourth year. The five-mile tour shows areas of bloodshed and places and people resisting the carnage.

"Like the Chicago Defender, key people like (journalist) Ida B. Wells," Cosey-Gay said.

This year, the group continues to push for its own efforts in commemorating the riots. They want to see 38 different historical markers across the city, including one at 35th and State.

Those markers will look like glass bricks, as a memorial to those who died. The group said the idea is gaining support from city leadership.

An ongoing effort to remember the worst days of Chicago's history in a greater effort to learn and heal from the past.

The bike ride will start Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Chicago Military Academy near 35th and Giles in Bronzeville. Click here for more details.