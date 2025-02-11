Watch CBS News
Coming winter storm prompts some school closings in Chicago area

By Adam Harrington

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The winter storm coming to Chicago Wednesday has prompted some school districts to close and in some instances go into e-learning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday for all of the Chicago area. Major travel impacts are expected, including air travel. The worst of this storm is expected to hit in the afternoon and evening. 

The Emergency Closing Center lists closures and delays for a number of area schools, businesses, daycare centers, and other organizations.

