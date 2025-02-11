Map shows where winter storm may bring Chicago its biggest snow totals of the season so far

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two winter storm systems are on the way this week, both bringing the potential for accumulating snow and major travel problems.

Aside from a few early morning flurries and snow showers on Tuesday, it'll be a relatively quiet day with highs in the 20s.

Our next winter storm threat approaches Chicago on Wednesday. Widespread accumulating snow is expected in the late morning and lasting through the afternoon and evening.

A winter storm watch takes effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday. Major travel impacts are expected, including air travel. The worst of this storm is expected to hit in the afternoon and evening.

Snowfall rates could be as high as 1" per hour during the afternoon and evening hours.

Snowfall amounts are shaping up to be around 4" to 7", with localized higher amounts near the immediate lakeshore. Lower totals of around 3" to 4" are expected for Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana.

Snow wraps up in the early morning hours of Thursday. While most of the snow will be cleaned up for the Thursday morning rush, travel impacts will likely linger as we dig out from the fresh snow.

Temperatures are expected to crash Thursday, with highs in the teens with lows in the single digits. Wind chills could reach as low as 10 degrees below zero on Friday morning.

The second snow storm arrives Friday night, lasting through Saturday. This second disturbance is gaining confidence that heavy snow will be expected, with a possible wintry mix setting up somewhere across our southern communities. How much snow the second system could bring is still to be determined, but travel will be slippery throughout the day on Saturday.

In the meantime, cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night, with lows in the lower 20s and it'll stay breezy. The long-term forecast has temperatures remaining cold and below normal. Highs will only top out in the teens on Sunday and Monday next week. Lows bottom out in the single digits to near-zero.

Stay connected to the First Alert Weather Team for updates on this busy February snow week.