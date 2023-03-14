Jury selection underway in trial of ex-ComEd officials accused of bribery

CHICAGO (CBS) – The trial for four ex-ComEd officials began on Tuesday. It's one of the most anticipated corruption trials in Illinois history.

The four defendants with ties to ComEd are all accused of bribing former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. CBS 2's Tara Molina was at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse as the battle began over secret recordings that will be played in the trial.

Defense attorneys asked for the judge to prevent the release of any audio recordings heard in the trial, including those involving Madigan. They claimed the media only wants access for ratings.

The judge reversed his previous decision and ruled to allow recordings to be made public once they are heard in court.

The four defendants in this case are facing charges ranging from bribery to falsifying records. Prosecutors say the four arranged favors for Madigan, including cushy, high-paid ComEd jobs for loyal staffers in exchange for influence over key legislation to make it favorable to the company.

All four have pleaded not guilty.

Madigan himself pleaded not guilty to federal charges last year. He faces his own trial expected to start in April of 2024.

CBS 2 crews saw three of the four charged walk into the federal courthouse for the first time on Tuesday for jury selection. Former ComEd lobbyist Mike McClain, retired ComEd VP John Hooker and former head of the City Club of Chicago and ComEd consultant Jay Doherty. Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore is also charged.

The bribery trial finally got off the ground after a long day, since the judge in this case, Harry Leinenweber, presided over R. Kelly's lengthy federal trial.

After the judge's decision to release the secret recordings of Madigan and his allies, set to be played in the trial, the media will be able to share them once jurors hear them.

A pool of 70 prospective jurors were questioned. The focus was not only whether they'd read anything on the case, and could remain impartial, but if they could truly devote time to the case. The trial is expected to last up to two months.

About 23 jurors were excused for hardships, ranging from childcare, the need to care for family and issues with work. One was dismissed, leaving a pool of 46 Tuesday afternoon before the jury selection continued with another round.

On Tuesday, 95 potential jurors were questioned and they're down to a pool of 63. They'll be back on Wednesday with a plan to seat a jury, plus alternatives.