Jury selection underway in trial of ComEd officials accused of bribery The trial for four ex-ComEd officials began on Tuesday. It's one of the most anticipated corruption trials in Illinois history. The four defendants with ties to ComEd are all accused of bribing former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. CBS 2's Tara Molina was at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse as the battle began over secret recordings that will be played in the trial.